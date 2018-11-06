Market News
November 6, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentine Sept industrial output down 11.5 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Argentina fell by 11.5 percent in September versus the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday, stark evidence of the economic paralysis gripping the inflation-racked country.

Economists see Argentina’s 2018 inflation rate at 47.5 percent, according to central bank poll data released last week. The survey showed economists expect a 2.4 percent contraction of Argentina’s gross domestic product this year.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.