Argentine Sept industrial output down 11.5 pct yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Argentina fell by 11.5 percent in September versus the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday, stark evidence of the economic paralysis gripping the inflation-racked country.

Economists see Argentina’s 2018 inflation rate at 47.5 percent, according to central bank poll data released last week. The survey showed economists expect a 2.4 percent contraction of Argentina’s gross domestic product this year.