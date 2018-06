BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said it did not sell any reserves in an auction following the close of foreign exchange trading on Tuesday.

The central bank, under its new governor Luis Caputo, started the auctions on Monday in effort to stabilise the peso currency, which has fallen approximately 10 percent this month. It sold $175 million in reserves in Monday’s post-market auction. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jorge Otoala Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Shumaker)