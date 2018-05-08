Argentina says IMF best financing option for Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, May 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund provided the cheapest financing available to protect Argentines from risks related to global markets.

He declined to give details on the amount of financing sought or potential conditions that could be imposed on Argentina and said negotiations had just started. He said the IMF had changed a lot in the last 20 years, in a nod to Argentines who blame its policies for the 2001 economic crisis. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)