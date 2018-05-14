Argentina treasury minister sees less growth, more inflation

BUENOS AIRES, May 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s treasury minister, Nicolas Dujovne, said on Monday that he expected “somewhat less growth and more inflation” in Argentina as the peso weakens to record lows and the government negotiates a lifeline with the International Monetary Fund.

Dujovne said six weeks would be the standard timeframe to conclude a deal with the IMF, but said he hoped it would be faster. Argentina announced last week that it was requesting a financing arrangement with the IMF. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Leslie Adler)