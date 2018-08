BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency rose 2.11 pct on Tuesday morning to 29.35 per U.S. dollar, traders said, after sinking to an all-time low the day before in response to a graft scandal and a slide in the Turkish lira that affected emerging markets.

High inflation and the weak peso prompted Argentina’s central bank to hike its benchmark rate on Monday to 45 percent from 40. (Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)