Argentina peso touches record-low as emerging markets suffer

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency fell 0.23 percent on Friday to touch all-time low of 30.55 per dollar, as emerging market assets suffered globally after trade talks between the United States and China ended without a breakthrough.

The real currency in Brazil, Argentina’s top trading partner, was on track to end the week down 5 percent. Investors were also concerned about the impact high inflation and a corruption scandal involving the construction sector would have on Argentina’s economic growth, traders said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Phil Berlowitz)