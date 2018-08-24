FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina peso touches record-low as emerging markets suffer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency fell 0.23 percent on Friday to touch all-time low of 30.55 per dollar, as emerging market assets suffered globally after trade talks between the United States and China ended without a breakthrough.

The real currency in Brazil, Argentina’s top trading partner, was on track to end the week down 5 percent. Investors were also concerned about the impact high inflation and a corruption scandal involving the construction sector would have on Argentina’s economic growth, traders said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

