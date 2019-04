BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso weakened 1.32 percent to a record low of 44.0 per U.S. dollar, traders said on Friday, as lower interest rates on peso-denominated bonds combined with political and economic uncertainty to put pressure on the local currency.

