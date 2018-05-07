Argentine peso opens 0.6 pct stronger at 21.75 per dollar-traders

BUENOS AIRES, May 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s embattled peso currency rose 0.6 percent in early trade on Monday, traders said, following volatility last week that prompted the central bank to raise interest rates and the government to cut its deficit target.

The peso hit an all-time low 23 per greenback on May 3. Government and central bank measures have calmed the markets, but analysts warned of more volatility as Latin America’s No. 3 economy grapples with high inflation.