BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened 0.94 percent stronger on Friday at 40.4 per U.S. dollar after the central bank announced measures the day before aimed at tightening monetary policy in the face of stubbornly high inflation.

Consumer prices in Latin America’s third biggest economy rose a dizzying 3.8 percent in February, the country’s official INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday.