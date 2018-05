BUENOS AIRES, May 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 1.86 percent weaker at 24.75 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, and the central bank offered to intervene in the spot market by selling up to $5 billion dollars at 25 pesos per greenback, traders said.

President Mauricio Macri said late on Wednesday the recent round of turbulence in the foreign exchange market, which had pressed the local currency to record lows, was over.