Argentine peso opens down 1.9 percent as traders eye IMF talks

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened down 1.9 percent at 23.15 per U.S. dollar on Friday, as traders awaited advances in talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a financial lifeline for the South American country.

Argentina requested a “high access stand-by arrangement” from the IMF earlier this week after the peso weakened to all-time lows. After meeting with Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that both hoped to “reach a rapid conclusion to these discussions.” (Reporting by Walter Bianchi Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)