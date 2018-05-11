FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 1:50 PM / in an hour

Argentine peso opens down 1.9 percent as traders eye IMF talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened down 1.9 percent at 23.15 per U.S. dollar on Friday, as traders awaited advances in talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a financial lifeline for the South American country.

Argentina requested a “high access stand-by arrangement” from the IMF earlier this week after the peso weakened to all-time lows. After meeting with Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that both hoped to “reach a rapid conclusion to these discussions.” (Reporting by Walter Bianchi Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

