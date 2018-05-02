Argentine peso weakens 1.96 pct to all-time low 20.95 per dollar

BUENOS AIRES, May 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency weakened 1.96 percent on Wednesday to an historic low of 20.95 per U.S. dollar, traders said as the central bank continued selling dollars as part of its effort to halt the slide of the local currency.

The central bank sold about $200 million in the foreign exchange market as of midday, they said. The bank said it sold a total $3.7 billion in the last three days of last week.