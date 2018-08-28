FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Argentine cenbank says sells $100 mln in reserves

(Adds peso and central bank intervention context)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank auctioned $100 million in reserves at an average price of 31.2592 pesos per dollar on Tuesday, the monetary authority said in a statement issued after the local currency touched an all-time low of 31.58 to the greenback.

The bank offered $300 million in the auction.

The peso has weakened 41 percent so far in 2018. Data published by the bank shows it has sold a total $12.78 billion in the foreign exchange market this year as monetary policymakers try to stabilize the currency. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

