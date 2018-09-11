UPDATE 1-Argentine peso dips, central bank keeps key interest rate at 60 pct

(Recasts with policy rate announcement, peso close)

By Jorge Otaola and Scott Squires

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will maintain its benchmark interest rate at 60 percent until at least December, the central bank said on Tuesday, adding that it would take any measures necessary to control inflation and assure the country will continue meeting its debt obligations.

The peso currency closed 1.53 percent weaker at 37.96 per dollar, pressured by weakness in other emerging market currencies and continued trade tensions among major global powers, traders said.

The currency has lost nearly 51 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

The peso’s slide on Tuesday was a reversal from last week, when hopes that the outcome of new talks with the International Monetary Fund would stabilize the country’s flagging economy and reign in inflation.

“Last week’s nod toward recovery is evaporating quickly, even though investors are still confident that the new agreement with the IMF and the 2019 budget goals will show favorable results over the short term,” economist Gustavo Ber said.

Argentina is re-negotiating the terms of a $50 billion standby financing agreement struck with the IMF in June. The government recently revamped its fiscal targets to include cutting the primary fiscal deficit to zero by 2019 though budget cuts and export taxes. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Writing by Scott Squires; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)