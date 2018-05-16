UPDATE 2-Argentine peso ends slightly weaker

(Adds comments from central bank chief, bond market action)

By Eliana Raszewski and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, May 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso ended weaker after the central bank allowed the currency to float freely on Wednesday, with traders saying it sold no dollars despite an earlier intervention offer.

The peso has weakened by 15.44 percent so far this month.

But stocks rose on Tuesday and analysts cheered news that investors held on to their short-term Lebac securities at the government’s monthly debt auction on Tuesday. Over the counter Argentine bonds rose an average 1.9 percent on Wednesday

“I believe that the market gave a message to the central bank and the executive during the last weeks, which of course prompted us to reflect and to change some things,” central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said during a presentation. “The market is saying ‘You need a different real exchange rate.’”

Argentina’s current policy is a “dirty float”, in which the market determines the value of the local currency but the central bank intervenes in the spot market when it deems it to be necessary to calm volatility in the exchange rate.

Argentina requested a “high access stand-by arrangement” from the International Monetary Fund last week after the peso depreciated rapidly, prompting the central bank to sell reserves and hike interest rates to 40 percent.

The government earlier this month lowered its fiscal deficit goal in 2018 to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent previously, in another bid to calm markets.

Late on Tuesday the central bank said it had raised interest rates on its short-term ‘Lebac’ securities to 40 percent from 26.3 percent in its monthly auction.

The monetary authority sold 620.930 billion pesos ($25.77 billion) in Lebacs, compared with the 615.877 billion pesos’ worth of securities that matured.

The peso ended 0.78 percent weaker at 24.29 per U.S. dollar. The Merval stock index rose 1.42 percent.

“The local market is being pushed higher by the good signals that came yesterday,” local consultancy Portfolio Personal said in a note to clients.

The central bank said it sold $791 million in the spot market on Tuesday alone. Official data on Tuesday showed April consumer prices rose 2.7 percent, bringing 12-month inflation to a dizzying 25.5 percent.

Argentina is waiting to see what fiscal measures might be required by the IMF in exchange for the financing deal being negotiated in Washington. Fiscal belt tightening could be politically difficult for President Mauricio Macri after an outcry over his policy of cutting back utility subsidies.

“The government won the battle, but not the war,” local economist Fausto Spotorno from consultancy Orlando Ferreres y Asociados tweeted. (Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Dave Sherwood Editing by Richard Chang and Chizu Nomiyama)