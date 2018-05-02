UPDATE 1-Argentine peso weakens 2.19 pct to all-time low 21 per dollar

(Updates peso value, adds interest rate hike context)

BUENOS AIRES, May 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency weakened 2.19 percent on Wednesday to an all-time low of 21 per U.S. dollar, even as the central bank continued selling dollars as part of its effort to halt the slide of the local currency, traders said.

The central bank sold about $400 million in the foreign exchange market as of early afternoon, traders said. The currency’s sustained weakening showed a lack of investor confidence in Latin America’s No. 3 economy, which is blighted by one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

The bank said it sold a total $3.7 billion in the last three days of last week. The action culminated on Friday in a surprise hike of the bank’s key interest rate to 30.25 percent from 27.25.

Consumer prices in Argentina rose 2.3 percent in March, slightly down from the 2.4 percent increase in February. Twelve-month inflation was 25.4 percent, the same level as February. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)