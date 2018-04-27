UPDATE 3-Argentine central bank hikes rate after peso hits new low

(Adds analyst comment)

BUENOS AIRES, April 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank surprised the markets on Friday by raising its monetary policy rate to 30.25 percent from 27.25 percent, citing weakness of the peso against the U.S. dollar and sparking a mini-recovery of the local currency.

The peso strengthened 1.31 percent after the central bank’s announcement to 20.65 per U.S. dollar. Argentine consumer prices rose 25.4 percent in the 12 months through March, according to official data, one of the highest rates in the world.

“The market had doubts about the possibility that the bank would increase rates,” said Gabriel Zelpo, chief economist at local consultancy Elypsis. “Today’s decision shows the bank is really engaged in calming the market and fighting inflation. That was not so clear before.”

Early on Friday, the peso had slumped 1.63 percent to an all-time low of 20.89 to the greenback, traders said, despite massive central bank dollar sales on Wednesday and Thursday designed to stop the currency from further weakening.

The bank sold $853.3 million in the foreign exchange market on Thursday. The day before it sold $1.472 billion on the local spot market, its largest intervention in currency markets in at least 15 years.

Central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said this month that policymakers would wait to evaluate May inflation before deciding on an interest rate change.

Argentina has a 2018 inflation target of 15 percent.

“Inflation has to fall a lot beginning in May” to meet the target, Sturzenegger said on April 16. “If that scenario does not play out, we have to do what we have to do, which in this case is raise the interest rate,” he said. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola, additional reporting and writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by David Gregorio and Phil Berlowitz)