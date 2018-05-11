FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

UPDATE 2-Argentine peso weakens to an all-time low close of 23.35 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with closing peso level)

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank sold reserves in the foreign exchange market on Friday, traders said, as the peso currency weakened 2.74 percent to an all-time low closing level of 23.35 per U.S. dollar despite talks aimed at securing an IMF standby deal.

The government of President Mauricio Macri has sought to stabilize Argentina’s swooning currency by requesting a “high access stand-by arrangement” with the International Monetary Fund. The request was made earlier this week after the peso weakened to all-time lows.

The negotiations between government and IMF officials are taking place in Washington. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

