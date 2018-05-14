UPDATE 2-Argentine peso opens 6.22 pct weaker, sets new record low -traders

(Adds market context, IMF statement)

BUENOS AIRES, May 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened 6.22 percent weaker on Monday at 24.90 per U.S. dollar, traders said, despite talks taking place in Washington aimed at securing an International Monetary Fund financing deal intended to stabilize the local market.

Argentina requested a “high access stand-by arrangement” from the IMF last week after the peso depreciated rapidly, prompting the central bank to sell reserves and hike interest rates to 40 percent in a bid to contain one of the world’s highest inflation rates as well as stop the peso slide.

The bank continued selling dollars on Monday, traders said. During all of last week, the peso weakened 6.30 percent, and for the first 11 days of May it weakened 12.03 percent.

Weak fundamentals, skittishness regarding devaluation and concern over Argentina’s drought-hit soy harvest are pressuring the peso lower.

“IMF staff are continuing discussions with the Argentine authorities toward a Fund-supported program. Our shared goal is to reach a rapid conclusion of these discussions,” the Fund said in a statement.

“An IMF board meeting on Argentina is scheduled for Friday. This will be an informal meeting, as part of our usual process of briefing the board on negotiations for high access IMF programs,” the statement said.

Many Argentines blame IMF-backed policies of the late 1990s for the country’s 2001-2002 economic meltdown. Some opposition politicians and activists have voiced concerns that the deal being drawn up in Washington will require painful fiscal belt tightening. Anti-IMF protests were held in Buenos Aires last week and more were expected over the days ahead. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Hugh Bronstein and Gabriel Burin; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)