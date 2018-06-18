UPDATE 2-New Argentina reserve requirements boost peso, hurt bank stocks

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Monday it will hike reserve requirements for banks by 5 percentage points in a move expected to absorb 100 billion pesos ($3.63 billion) from the financial system after the latest run on the currency.

In the first series of measures announced under new Governor Luis Caputo, who replaced Federico Sturzenegger last week as the peso slid toward record lows, the bank said it would raise requirements by 3 percentage points on June 21 and another 2 percentage points on July 18.

The peso currency opened up 2 percent at 27.90 per U.S. dollar on Monday after a series of cabinet shake-ups as the country awaited the first disbursement of a $50 billion credit line from the International Monetary Fund.

Incoming Production Minister Dante Sica said over the weekend that an exchange rate of 28 or 29 pesos per dollar was “comfortable” for industry.

Bank stocks fell on the announcement of the new reserve requirements, leading losses on the Merval stock index which opened down 5.5 percent. Bank stocks were down 7 percent, with Grupo Supervielle SA 9 percent lower at 75.90 pesos and Banco Macro SA declined 8.5 percent to 169 pesos.

In its statement, the central bank said it will lower a cap on banks’ foreign currency holdings to 5 percent from 10 percent of total assets.

However, it said banks will be able to get around that limit and hold up to 30 percent of their assets in foreign currency if the holdings are dollar-denominated Treasury notes. The monetary authority said that will make it easier for banks to buy those notes in the secondary market.

The bank also said it will auction up to $400 million in reserves following the close of the normal foreign currency trading session at 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Energy and utility stocks also fell after President Mauricio Macri replaced Energy Minister Juan Jose Aranguren over the weekend, naming Javier Iguacel - previously the head of the agency that oversees Argentina’s road network - to the post.

Electricity distributors Edenor and Transener were down 16.5 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, while Pampa Energia fell 7.8 percent.