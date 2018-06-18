UPDATE 3-Argentina bank stocks plunge on hike in reserve requirements

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Monday it will hike reserve requirements for banks by 5 percentage points in a move expected to soak up 100 billion pesos ($3.63 billion) from the financial system after the latest run on the country’s currency.

In the first series of measures announced under new Governor Luis Caputo, who replaced Federico Sturzenegger last week as the peso slid toward record lows, the bank said it would raise requirements by 3 percentage points on June 21 and another 2 percentage points on July 18.

Banks are currently required to keep 20 percent of their deposits in reserves. Bank stocks fell on the announcement, with Grupo Supervielle SA down 10 percent at 75 pesos and Banco Macro SA down 7.4 percent at 171 pesos as of 1:21 p.m. (1621 GMT).

That weighed on the broader Merval stock index, which was down 5.6 percent. Traders said speculation index provider MSCI would not upgrade Argentina to its emerging markets category later this week, as many have hoped, was also pushing stocks down.

Energy and utilities stocks also fell after Energy Minister Juan Jose Aranguren left his post over the weekend, while a trade spat between the United States and China weighed heavily across emerging markets on Monday.

Argentina’s country risk - a measure of the spread between its bond yields and safer alternatives - rose 14 points on Monday to 565, a sharper increase than most other emerging markets.

The peso currency, however, was trading up 1.7 percent at 27.98 per U.S. dollar as the country awaited the first disbursement of a $50 billion credit line from the International Monetary Fund.

In its statement, the central bank said it will lower a cap on banks’ foreign currency holdings to 5 percent from 10 percent of total assets.

However, it said banks will be able to get around that limit and hold up to 30 percent of their assets in foreign currency if the holdings are dollar-denominated Treasury notes. The monetary authority said that will make it easier for banks to buy those notes in the secondary market.

The bank also said it will auction up to $400 million in reserves following the close of the normal foreign currency trading session at 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. ($1 = 27.5500 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Luc Cohen Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom Brown)