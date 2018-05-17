UPDATE 4-Argentine peso stabilizes under 25 per dollar line drawn by central bank

(Adds analyst comment, protest detail, updates stock market movement,)

By Hugh Bronstein and Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, May 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso weakened slightly to 24.3 per U.S. dollar on Thursday and the central bank offered to intervene in the spot market, traders said, a day after President Mauricio Macri promised to quicken the pace of deficit reduction.

The central bank offered to sell $5 billion of its reserves at 25 pesos per greenback. Chief monetary policymaker Federico Sturzenegger drew the line at that level on Wednesday when he said a peso at 25 per dollar would be “out of scale.”

The Merval stock index was up 0.32 percent, bringing its gains over the last seven sessions to about 20 percent.

Macri said late on Wednesday that recent turbulence in the foreign exchange market, which had pushed Argentina’s currency down to record lows, was over. He vowed to double down on his effort to reduce Argentina’s fiscal deficit.

It was the latest move by Macri to regain market confidence after weeks of volatility sparked by a new tax on foreign investors and weak economic fundamentals, including 12 month inflation at over 25 percent.

Last week, he requested a “high access stand-by arrangement” from the International Monetary Fund. The deal may include tough limits on government spending after what Macri called his “gradualist” approach to reform failed to halt the peso’s slide.

He vowed to accelerate the pace of fiscal belt tightening.

“The world decided that the speed with which we had committed to reduce the fiscal deficit was not enough in terms of guaranteeing that we are going to do it with the seriousness and depth that is needed. That’s why we have to accelerate,” the president told reporters on Wednesday.

‘ACCELERATED GRADUALISM’

But rather than opt for full bore budget slashing, Macri was more likely to open a period of “accelerated gradualism,” said Alberto Bernal, chief strategist at XP Securities. “I’m still very bullish on this story,” he said in an email.

Earlier this month, the government cut its 2018 fiscal deficit goal to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent previously.

“The main points ahead are the details of the arrangement with the IMF,” said Gabriel Zelpo, chief economist at local consultancy Elypsis, who estimates the government needs about $33 billion from the multilateral lender over the coming year.

“We estimate that a good arrangement with the IMF should be of about that size,” Zelpo said. “Investors are waiting to see how intense the fiscal reduction requirement will be and, most important, what the size of the credit package will be.”

Those details will be “developed in the coming days,” an IMF official told reporters in Washington on Thursday.

Resorting to the IMF is politically sensitive for Macri, who is expected to run for re-election next year. Many Argentines believe it was IMF policies that set the stage for the country’s 2001/02 economic meltdown, which tossed millions of middle class Argentines into poverty.

Protests against Macri’s deficit-cutting program and his decision to engage with the IMF are being held daily, blocking streets in capital Buenos Aires.

Wednesday was the first trading session since May 9 that the bank did not sell reserves to prop up the peso, which has weakened about 16 percent this month.