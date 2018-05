BUENOS AIRES, May 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank will continue using all the tools at its disposal to achieve its 15 percent inflation target in 2018, it said in a statement explaining its second surprise rate hike in less than a week.

The bank said it could raise the interest rate again if needed. Earlier on Thursday the bank announced a new rate of 33.25 percent up from 30.25 percent set on Friday. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)