UPDATE 2-Argentina cenbank jolts key rate to 40 pct, peso strengthens

BUENOS AIRES, May 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank on Friday sharply raised its monetary policy rate to 40 percent, sparking a 4.55 percent rise in the local peso currency while the government cut its fiscal deficit target to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product.

The moves followed a week of dramatic weakening of the peso , which sank 7.83 percent on Thursday alone to 23 per U.S. dollar. After the announcements on Friday morning, the currency strengthened to 22 to the greenback.

The bank said in a statement it would keep using all tools at its disposal in its effort to hit the country’s 15 percent inflation target for this year.

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne told reporters the government stood by the 15 percent target and supported the central bank’s efforts.

The bank has increased the key rate three times - on April 27, then on Thursday and again on Friday, yanking it up from 27.25 percent.

Private economists and investors have complained about the slow pace of progress in narrowing the primary fiscal deficit, which does not include interest payments on debt.

The target had been 3.2 percent of GDP before Dujovne tightened it to 2.7 percent of GDP.

The government has adopted policies aimed at spurring economic growth ahead of President Mauricio Macri’s expected 2019 re-election bid. The perception of political pressure on the bank to grease economic activity by keeping the money tap open had cast doubt on its willingness to raise interest rates.

The doubts evaporated by Thursday afternoon. The plummeting peso pointed to a lack of investor confidence in Latin America's No. 3 economy, which is blighted by one of the world's highest inflation rates despite Macri's investor-friendly policies.