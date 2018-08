BUENOS AIRES, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 40 percent, it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it was now treating the interest rate on seven-day ‘Liquidity Notes,’ or Leliq, as its benchmark policy rate.

Since the beginning of 2017, the central bank has treated the seven-day interbank lending rate as the benchmark interest rate. Before that, it set monetary policy using short-term securities known as Lebacs.