Argentine cenbank sells "Leliq" notes, interest rates jump-traders

BUENOS AIRES, March 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank sold 104.865 billion pesos ($2.539 billion) of “Leliq” notes on Friday at an average annual interest rate of 56.765 percent, traders said, sharply higher than Thursday’s average of 51.862 percent.

Earlier in the day the bank said it would hold two daily Leliq actions, rather than one a day previously, to help manage local market liquidity. A second central bank Leliq sale was expected later on Friday.