FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 13, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina to increase benchmark interest rate to 45 pct -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds cenbank decision to reduce lebacs, IMF comments, and treasury ministry decision to stop US dollar sales)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina increased its benchmark interest rate to 45 percent from 40 percent, the central bank said on Monday, after the peso currency tumbled in response to a local corruption scandal and a currency crisis in Turkey.

The central bank will also issue less in lebac, or short-term debt issued by the central bank that will mature to reduce indebtedness, bank officials said on Monday.

The decision to issue less in lebac “should remove an important source of vulnerability,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Monday.

Argentina’s treasury ministry instructed the central bank to discontinue its daily sale of U.S. dollars due to liquidity in the peso, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.