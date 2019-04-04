Fitch says risks to Argentina credits to persist economy-wide in 2019

April 4 (Reuters) - Fitch said that risks to Argentina’s credits across all economic sectors would continue in 2019 from challenging fiscal outlook, forex volatility among others.

The ratings agency said Argentina’s risks to debt sustainability are high and the fiscal targets under IMF Stand-By Arrangement appear increasingly difficult to achieve.

Uncertainties weighing on the country’s macroeconomic recovery are also driving credit risks across economic sectors, Fitch said on Thursday.