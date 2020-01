BUENOS AIRES, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s soybean harvest for the 2019/20 season has been forecast at 53.1 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

The forecast is above the 51 million tonnes estimated in October, but below the previous harvest of 55.1 million tonnes. Argentina is a major soy exporter and the world’s top seller of the processed beans. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)