CORRECTED-Argentine soy crushers seen gaining access to Chinese market -industry group

(Corrects to show China is world’s largest importer of raw soybeans, not soy meal)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s soybean crushers could gain access to the Chinese soy meal market “in the coming months,” the head of the country’s CIARA oilseed crushers industry group told Reuters on Thursday.

The South American country’s government will present China with a list of companies seeking permission to export soy meal, which includes all Argentine soy crushers including the local units of Bunge and Cargill, CIARA President Gustavo Idigoras said in an interview.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soy meal, while China is the world’s largest importer of raw soybeans. Soy meal is used principally as livestock feed.

A spokesman for Argentina’s agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by James Dalgleish)