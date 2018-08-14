UPDATE 1-Argentina suspends cuts in soymeal, soyoil export taxes

(Adds details of treasury ministry statement)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina has suspended its program of gradually cutting soymeal and soyoil export taxes for six months, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, part of the government’s fiscal tightening program.

Exports of both products are currently taxed at 23 percent, having been gradually lowered from 32 percent in 2015, the statement said.

By the end of 2019, it said, soymeal and soyoil export taxes will be at 18 percent, compared with the 15 percent planned before the suspension.

Cutting agricultural export taxes has been a high priority for President Mauricio Macri, who was elected in late 2015 on a free markets platform.

The economy has been shrinking and the peso has lost ground against the dollar, forcing the country to seek a $50 billion standby financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Deficit reduction is a key part of the IMF deal.