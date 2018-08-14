UPDATE 2-Argentina suspends cuts in soymeal, soyoil export taxes

(Updates with soymeal prices, adds analyst quote)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina has suspended its program of gradually cutting soymeal and soyoil export taxes for six months, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, part of the government’s fiscal tightening program.

Exports of both products are currently taxed at 23 percent, having been gradually lowered from 32 percent in 2015, the statement said.

By the end of 2019, it said, soymeal and soyoil export taxes will be at 18 percent, compared with the 15 percent planned before the suspension.

Argentina is the top global exporter of soymeal and soyoil but drought slashed the country’s soybean harvest this year, pushing some global buyers to buy soymeal instead from the United States.

Argentina, which has also made rare imports of U.S. soybeans in recent months, has said it would continue reducing taxes on exports of whole soybeans.

“As the soybean tax continues to ratchet lower they (Argentina) can export soybeans at a lower tax rate than soymeal. That’s an incentive to export soybeans rather than soymeal and that would keep demand for U.S. soymeal high,” said INTL FCStone analyst Arlan Suderman.

Following the announcement, global benchmark soymeal futures surged over 2 percent on the Chicago Board of Trade, hitting a two-week high of $336.50 per short ton.

An agriculture ministry official said earlier this month Argentina expects to export significant amounts of soymeal to China starting after the next harvest in May.

Cutting agricultural export taxes has been a high priority for President Mauricio Macri, who was elected in late 2015 on a free markets platform.

The economy has been shrinking and the peso has lost ground against the dollar, forcing the country to seek a $50 billion standby financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Deficit reduction is a key part of the IMF deal. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Hernan Nessi; Additional reporting by Ayenat Mersie in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)