March 28, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Argentina Merval index to shrink to 28 companies in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s benchmark Merval stock index will shrink to 28 component companies in the second quarter, down from 31 in the first quarter, exchange operator Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos said on Wednesday.

The companies joining the index are brokerage Grupo Financiero Valores, cable and internet operator Cablevision, cement producer Loma Negra and energy distributor Metrogas.

The index leavers are technology firm Boldt, real estate company Consultatio, fruit producer San Miguel , electricity generator Central Costanera, highway operator Autopistas del Sol, construction company Concesionario Oeste and bank Banco Hipotecario .

Reporting by Jorge Otaola Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler

