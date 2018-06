BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 0.7 percent higer at 27.60 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, after index provider MSCI said the prior day that it would upgrade the country to its emerging markets index.

The South American country had been downgraded to the frontier market category in 2009. Its markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)