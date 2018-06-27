FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Argentine stocks fall most since 2014 amid emerging markets selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s benchmark Merval stock index closed down 8.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily performance since early 2014, as concerns about trade tensions between the United States and China prompted a selloff across emerging market assets.

The Merval touched its lowest level since November 2017 and has now erased its gains from last week, when stocks rose on MSCI’s announcement that it would upgrade Argentina to its emerging markets category, from frontier markets previously. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola Writing by Luc Cohen)

