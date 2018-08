BUENOS AIRES, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks plunged on Tuesday, with banks and energy companies leading losses, as investor concerns grew that a corruption probe that began with more than a dozen arrests last week could touch more companies.

Argentina’s Merval stock index was down 3.4 percent as of 4:38 p.m. local time (1938 GMT) after earlier falling 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Jonathan Oatis)