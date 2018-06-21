UPDATE 1-Argentine peso opens higher after MSCI upgrade to emerging market index

(Adds context, ETF reaction)

BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 0.7 percent higher at 27.60 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, after index provider MSCI said the prior day that it would upgrade the country to its emerging markets index.

The South American country had been downgraded to the frontier market category in 2009. The upgrade marked a welcome respite from months of dismal economic news for Argentina, which turned to the International Monetary Fund for a $50 billion credit line after a run on the peso.

The move means funds that track the emerging markets index will now be able to invest in foreign-listed shares of Argentine companies. The Global X MSCI Argentina exchange-traded fund, which is composed of that index, was up 8.8 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The local Merval stock index was expected to benefit from an improvement in sentiment. Stock trading begins at 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT).

Argentine markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday.