UPDATE 1-Argentine stocks fall most since 2014 amid emerging markets sell-off

BUENOS AIRES, June 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s benchmark Merval stock index closed down 8.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst daily performance since early 2014, as concerns about trade tensions between the United States and China prompted a sell-off across emerging market assets.

The Merval touched its lowest level since November 2017 and has now erased its gains from last week, when stocks rose on MSCI’s announcement that it would upgrade Argentina to its emerging markets category, from frontier markets previously.

The peso currency fell 1.2 percent to close at 27.43 per U.S. dollar, while the country risk - a measure of the spread between Argentina’s government bond yields and yields of bonds issued by other countries - rose 26 points to its highest level since September 2015.

Argentina has been among the emerging markets most affected by a flight by investors to safe-haven assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. A run on the peso earlier this year prompted President Mauricio Macri’s market-friendly government to turn to the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)