Strike halts shipments for three terminals in Argentina's Rosario grains hub

BUENOS AIRES, June 3 (Reuters) - A maritime workers strike in Argentina stopped shipments in three terminals of the main grains port, Rosario, the hub for 80 percent of the South American country’s agriculture exports, the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM) said on Monday.

The stoppage by the Union of United Maritime Workers (SOMU), in pursuit of higher wages, started on Friday and does not have an end date. The Argentine government ordered compulsory conciliation, but the union continued the strike.

The strike is affecting the terminals in the secondary channel of Puerto General San Martin, Guillermo Wade, manager of CAPyM, told Reuters. He added that the companies affected include Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and COFCO Corp.

The strike coincides with a large flow of soy trucks, the country’s main crop, coming to ports.

Argentina is the world’s leading exporter of soy oil and meal, and the third leading exporter of unprocessed oilseed and corn. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Peter Cooney)