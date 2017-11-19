FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iridium says last call from its device on missing Argentine submarine was Wednesday
November 19, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iridium says last call from its device on missing Argentine submarine was Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite communications company Iridium Communications Inc said on Sunday the last call from its device aboard a missing Argentine submarine was made at 1136 GMT on Wednesday, the day the vessel vanished.

Argentina’s Defense Ministry has said seven failed satellite calls on Saturday may have been from the submarine. In a statement to Reuters, Iridium referred to those reports and said no calls from the vessel were made on its network on Saturday but that there may be equipment from another satellite communications company aboard the submarine. (Reporting by Mitra Taj, Maximiliano Rizzi and Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney)

