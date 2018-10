BUENOS AIRES, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Argentina had a trade surplus of $314 million in September, official statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, the first surplus the South American country has posted in the past twenty months.

Argentina’s exports have been driven by a more competitive peso currency, which has roughly halved in value against the U.S. dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Marguerita Choy)