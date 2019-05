BUENOS AIRES, May 2 (Reuters) - Argentine tax revenue in April rose 51.3 percent to 357.362 billion pesos ($8.07 billion) compared with the same month last year, the government’s Indec statistics agency reported on Thursday.

Tax receipts were boosted by fast-rising consumer prices. Twelve-month inflation through March was running at over 54 percent, according to official data. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi Editing by James Dalgleish)