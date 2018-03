BUENOS AIRES, March 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue surged 37.7 percent in February compared with the same month last year to 235.666 billion pesos ($11.7 billion), the country’s AFIP tax collection agency said on Friday.

Including extraordinary revenues in February 2017 due to fees collected as part of Argentina’s tax amnesty program, the year-on-year increase was 36.8 percent, AFIP said.