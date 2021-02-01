Argentina says tax receipts up 46.6% year-on-year in January

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Argentine tax receipts rose 46.6% year-on-year in January to 772.8 billion pesos ($8.85 billion), the economy ministry said on Monday.

Collection of export duties rose 231.2% in January, the ministry explained in a statement, as a slew of port strikes slowed agricultural exports in December. This contributed to a rush of pent-up shipments in January, it said.

Higher international commodity prices also contributed to the boost in January tax receipts, the ministry said. Argentina is a major grains exporter.