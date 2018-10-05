FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Telecom Argentina says investment will be delayed due to weak peso -CEO

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Argentina telecommunications provider Telecom Argentina said on Friday plans to expand its networks and improve infrastructure in the country would take longer than expected due to devaluation of the peso currency.

Telecom Argentina will invest slightly more than $1.3 billion this year, but its $5 billion investment plan would not be completed by 2020, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Carlos Moltini said at a conference.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, Writing by Scott Squires

