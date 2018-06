BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade deficit of $1.3 billion in May, compared with a deficit of $576 million in the same month last year, government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday.

Exports were down 6 percent from May of last year at $5.2 billion, while imports were up 6.3 percent at $6.1 billion, Indec said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)