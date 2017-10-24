FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina posts trade deficit of $765 mln in September
October 24, 2017 / 7:17 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade deficit of $765 million in September, government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, marking the ninth straight negative balance and bringing the cumulative deficit to $5.2 billion for the first nine months of the year.

That compared with a $242 million surplus in the same month last year and a $1.071 billion deficit in August, revised from the $1.083 billion seen previously. Exports rose 3.1 percent year-over-year to $5.2 billion in September, while imports rose 24.2 percent to $6 billion, Indec said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

