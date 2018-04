BUENOS AIRES, April 24 (Reuters) - Argentina had a trade deficit of $611 million in March, compared with a $910 million deficit in the same month last year, the government’s official Indec statistics office said on Tuesday.

It was the country’s 15th consecutive month with a trade deficit. In February the deficit was $914 million, according to official data. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)