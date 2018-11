BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentina had a trade surplus of $277 million in October, official statistics agency Indec said on Friday, the second month in a row that Argentina had a positive trade balance over the last two years.

The last time the country reported a trade surplus was December 2016. October’s trade surplus was smaller than the $314 million surplus Argentina posted in September. (Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Marguerita Choy)