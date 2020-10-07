Exclusive: Argentina to become first country to commercially approve GMO wheat

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies over a field of wheat on farmland near Azul, Argentina September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will approve the commercialization of HB4 drought-resistant GMO wheat by biotechnology firm Bioceres SA, according to a government document seen by Reuters that is expected to be published in the official gazette on Thursday.

The South American nation will be the first in the world to commercially approve GMO wheat.

Bioceres will only begin marketing the HB4 wheat once it is authorized by the Brazilian government, the main destination for Argentine grain exports, the document said.

Argentina is a major wheat, corn and soybean exporter.